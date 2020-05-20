Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Ray Wylie Hubbard has released the music video for his song "Outlaw Blood," featuring Ashley McBryde. It's comprised of black and white clips of the two singing the track from their respective homes.

Tenille Arts walked away a winner at the virtual 2020 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards. The Canadian native was named Female Artist and Songwriter of the Year for her single "Somebody Like That."

Duo Southern Halo is partnering with hospitality and marketing company FriendlySky for a new virtual concert series called Hangin' with Halo. The sister duo of Natalia and Tinka Morris will perform original songs, along with covers of their favorite artists, including Dixie Chicks and Fleetwood Mac. The first episode airs live on May 22 from the Cotton House in Mississippi at 8 p.m. ET.

