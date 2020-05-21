Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockToby Keith continues to add to his Furniture Store Guitar Sessions playlist, a compilation of at-home covers and favorite selections from his own discography. The newest addition is a rendition of his 2005 hit, “As Good as I Once Was.”



Jon Pardi is the latest special guest on a new episode of Walking the Floor, a podcast hosted by Foo Fighters band member Chris Shiflett. The country star discusses his California roots and more during their conversation.

