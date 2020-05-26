Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

By CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News

Lauren Alaina joined King Calaway for their latest installment of their Nashville's House Band series, which finds the group serving as backing band for a rotating cast of country stars as they offer renditions of beloved hits. Together, Lauren and the band performed "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Morgan Evans and Caroline Jones recently teamed up with a number of artists of all genres for a virtual, Memorial Day performance for a good cause. Called Save the Children’s Virtual Benefit Festival for COVID-19 Relief, the event called on fans to donate to relief efforts during the pandemic. You can watch the show on Save the Children USA’s YouTube page.

Atlanta-based hip-hop and country singer-songwriter Breland dropped his self-titled debut EP last week. Last month, he turned heads when he teamed up with Sam Hunt for a remix of his song, “My Truck.” Breland's new EP also features guest spots from Lauren Alaina and Chase Rice.

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and ten-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally has announced plans to drop a new album, Once in a Lifetime, on July 31. The title track, which features a guest spot from Drake White, is out now.

Starting Tuesday, The Bellamy Brothers’ livestream, “Hangin’ Out with the Bellamy Brothers,” will be available for viewing in the U.S. The hour-long pay-per-view event originated in Europe, via a partnership with Scandinavian Entertainment Service on Entertainment.no TV.

Just in time for Memorial Day, brand-new country singer Jay Allen shared his patriotic debut single, “War for You.” It’s the follow-up to his grassroots hit, “Blank Stares,” which garnered over 200 million views on social media.

