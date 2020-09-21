Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brandon Lay shared his new song, “Startin’ Young,” last week. Wistful and nostalgic, the lyrics look back at a relationship that might’ve worked out if only it had happened when the two lovers were a little older and more mature.



Americana favorite Tyler Childers surprised fans with the release of his fourth album, Long Violent History. He shared his mostly-instrumental, fiddle-driven project along with a video message supporting Black Lives Matter and asking white rural fans to reconsider what it means to have Southern pride and heritage.



In-demand songwriter Luke Laird dropped his new record, Music Row, on Friday.

By Carena Liptak

