Nashville notes

Thomas Rhett guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night. You can watch for him starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you missed Jason Aldean doing the 9 track, "Camouflage Hat," Tuesday on ABC's Strahan, Sara, and Keke, you can check it out online.

Tyler Farr, Exile, Jamie O'Neal, Deborah Allen, 38 Special, and NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick are just some of the stars taking part in Christmas 4 Kids' annual Tour Bus Show next Monday at the Walmart in Hendersonville, Tennessee on the outskirts of Nashville. Proceeds from the behind-the-scenes look at tour buses and the organization's annual Ryman benefit go to take more than four hundred underprivileged children from Middle Tennessee on a holiday shopping spree. You can find out more at Christmas4Kids.org.

Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile are set to headline the Shaky Boots Music Festival May 8-9 in Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Alison Krauss, Gary Allan, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam, Morgan Wallen, Clint Black and more will play as well.

