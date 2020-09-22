Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Caylee Hammack will perform her new single “Just Friends” on the Today show this morning at 10 a.m. local time on NBC.

Texas country band Asleep at the Wheel is at the center of an upcoming show chronicling the group’s appearances on Austin City Limits. Titled ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel, the retrospective show will include clips of the band’s 11 appearances on the long running public TV series over the course of their 50-year career. It airs on PBS on October 31.

Trea Landon has released a cover of Ronnie Milsap‘s “He Got You” as part of his monthly Classic Cover Series.

By Cillea Houghton

