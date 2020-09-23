Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brad Paisley will appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen tonight. It airs on the Bravo network at 10 p.m. ET.

Ashley Gorley was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Nashville Songwriter Awards. Ashley has penned such hits as “Play it Again” by Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett‘s “Life Changes” and “Marry Me.”

An album of unreleased songs by the late country singer Earl Thomas Conley will be released on Friday. Earl Thomas Conley — Promised Land: The Lost Album features 12 songs recorded by Earl in 2000 and 2001. The singer passed away in 2019 at the age of 77.

By Cillea Houghton

