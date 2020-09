Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark just dropped “Same Devil,” a collaboration with Brandi Carlile.



Lakeview spotlights local Music City bars in their music video for “She Drove Me to the Bar,” sitting down with two Nashville bar owners to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the March tornado that devastated several buildings throughout middle Tennessee.

By Carena Liptak

