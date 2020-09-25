Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

After being part of The Time Jumpers since 2010, solo performer and current Eagles bandmate Vince Gill has left the group, Rolling Stone reports. After a pandemic-induced break from live performances, the Time Jumpers will return to the stage without Vince next month.



Country comedian and Hall of Famer Ray Stevens has announced the reopening of his West Nashville venue, CabaRay, on October 1. After being closed for several months due the pandemic, the showroom will reopen at limited capacity, with a socially-distanced table set-up.



Orville Peck and Paul Cauthen have teamed up as the Unrighteous Brothers with the release of two Righteous Brothers cover songs: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Unchained Melody.”

By Carena Liptak

