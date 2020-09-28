Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Danielle Bradbery recently unveiled her nostalgic new piano ballad, “Girls in My Hometown.”



All-vocal country group Home Free announced their upcoming holiday album, Warmest Winter, which is planned for release on November 6. The project includes “Christmas in Dixie,” a duet with legendary group Alabama.



Kent Blazy, the songwriter behind massive hits like Garth Brooks’ “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” and “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance,” has a new album out. Called Authentic, the 13-track project is available on the singer’s website now.

Texas Hill, the trio composed of Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James, shared their self-titled debut EP last week.



Rising country performer Filmore has released his full-length studio debut, Shape I’m In. The singer-songwriter co-wrote every one of the project’s 18 tracks.

By Carena Liptak

