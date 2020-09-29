Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Amanda Shires has released a new song, “The Problem,” featuring husband Jason Isbell, in honor of International Safe Abortion Day. All proceeds from the song are benefiting The Yellowhammer Fund, a reproductive justice organization based in Alabama.

Everette is releasing the first part of a two-part album this week. The duo of Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia will drop Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot — Side A on Friday. The project is produced by hit songwriter Luke Laird.

Tenille Arts was given the Rising Star award at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards. This marks the Weyburn, Saskatchewan native’s first win at the awards show.

J.T. Hodges will perform his new single “Sandman” on the Hallmark Channel’s morning talk show, Home & Family, today at 10 a.m. ET.

