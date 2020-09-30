Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

John Berry and his wife Robin will broadcast their interview with the late Charlie Daniels on the Friday episode of their podcast, Faith, Family & Friends. The conversation marks Charlie’s last official interview before he passed away in July.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in the city of Bristol, which straddles between the Tennessee and Virginia state line, is presenting its new exhibit Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music, 1972-1981 featuring portraits of country icons including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Del McCoury. It’s on display until March 28, 2021.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.