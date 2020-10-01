Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In the wake of Charlie Daniels’ death earlier this year, the singer’s wife of 55 years, Hazel, has joined the board of his non-profit, the Journey Home Project. The organization, which benefits veterans, recently donated $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child Foundation.

Rosanne Cash and Margo Price are among the artists signing on the Musicians for Marquita Telethon, which is hosted by Third Man Records and supports Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw, the first Black woman to receive a statewide party nomination in Tennessee. The event will take place on October 20.

By Carena Liptak

