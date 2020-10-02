Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

On the heels of the release of her September memoir, Born to Fly, Sara Evans will make two TV appearances in the coming days. First, she’ll appear on today’s episode of The Talk on CBS, and on October 6, you can catch her segment on the Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family.



Live in the Vineyard Goes Country has rescheduled its third annual festival for April 27-29, 2021 in Napa Valley, California. The event was originally planned for April 29-May 1, 2020.



Grammy-winning performer Amy Grant, who’s married to country legend Vince Gill, has announced a white vinyl limited edition issue of her Unguarded double album, to celebrate the project’s 35th anniversary.



Famed performance show Austin City Limits launches its next season this Saturday with an episode devoted entirely to John Prine, who died this April after contracting COVID-19. Ahead of the episode, you can watch a 1992 clip of John performing “Jesus: The Missing Years” on ACL.

