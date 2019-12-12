Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJason Aldean's set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated hour airs in your area.

If you missed Sunday's premiere of Christmas at Dollywood on Hallmark Channel, you can catch it this Friday at 8 p.m. ET, complete with guest appearances by Dolly Parton herself.

Opry Entertainment will roll out its new Circle TV network on January 1, complete with sixteen new shows including Opry Live and Backstage at the Opry, as well as classic episodes of Hee Haw.

Midland's follow-up single to "Mr. Lonely" is the Let It Roll track, "Cheatin' Songs."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.