Nashville notes

Colbie Caillat’s country foursome, Gone West, announced last month that they’re ending their musical relationship. Now, the group has shared their “farewell video” to fans, “I’m Never Getting Over You.”

Ryan Hurd debuted the music video for his new song, “Every Other Memory,” this week. The singer says it’s his “favorite video that I’ve ever been a part of.”



Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will re-air on Saturday in honor of the legendary songwriter’s birthday on October 10. You can catch the show on his YouTube channel, where it will be available between 7PM and midnight CT. John Prine died early this year of complications of COVID-19.

