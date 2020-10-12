Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brothers Osborne will perform “Hatin’ Somebody” today on Good Morning America. It’s featured on their new album Skeletons that was released on Friday.

Ingrid Andress‘ debut hit “More Hearts Than Mine” was named Song of the Year at the virtual 2020 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Yola has partnered with Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and songwriter Natalie Hemby on her new song, “Hold On,” with a portion of the proceeds going toward MusicCares and National Bailout Collective.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.