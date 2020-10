Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

New country artist Rayne Johnson is releasing his self-titled debut EP on October 30. The project features nine songs, including his current single, “Real Dang Good.”

Bluegrass star Gary Brewer‘s new single off his 40th Anniversary Celebration is “Big Train,” featuring Doug Phelps of The Kentucky Headhunters. The album has spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.