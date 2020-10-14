Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In honor of Jerry Lee Lewis‘s 85th birthday, John Stamos will host the livestream event Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On: 85 Years of The Killer featuring performances and appearances by Willie Nelson, Elton John, Chris Janson, Lindsay Ell and many more. It airs on Lewis’ Facebook and YouTube pages on October 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

LeAnn Rimes is releasing the Coyote Ugly 20th Anniversary MegaMix on October 23 featuring dance remixes of four songs from the film produced by DJ Dave Audé. The project features “Right Kind of Wrong,” “But Do I Love You,” “Please Remember Me” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” along with the title song.

Restless Heart frontman Larry Stewart is releasing his debut solo Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas, on October 23, featuring such songs as “All I Want For Christmas is You,” “What Child Is This” and “What Are You Doing (New Years Eve).”

Songwriter Josh Kelley, brother of Lady A‘s Charles Kelley, is releasing his new album My Baby & The Band on November 13. This marks his first album release since 2016’s New Lane Road.

By Cillea Houghton

