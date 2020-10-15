Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lauren Alaina will perform her new song “Run” on The Talk on CBS on Friday. The track is featured on her upcoming EP, Getting Over Him.

Easton Corbin has unveiled the video for his single, “Didn’t Miss a Beat,” the title track of a new EP that will be released on November 13.

New country group and Kane Brown mentees Restless Road have debuted the video for their fan-favorite song “One Step Ahead,” featured on their self-titled debut EP released earlier this year.

By Cillea Houghton

