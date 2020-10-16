Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

LoCash dropped a hard-partying new tune, a duet with The Gronkowski Brothers called “Cloud of Dust,” this week.

Ronnie Milsap puts a new spin on one of his own hits with the release of “Merry, Merry Christmas Baby” — a reworking of his 1986 number-one country single “Happy, Happy Birthday Baby.” It’s been over three decades since Ronnie released his first batch of holiday tunes, Christmas With Ronnie Milsap, in 1986. The song officially drops Friday, but it premiered early on People.

By Carena Liptak

