Nashville notes

Michael Ray began hinting at the release of a music video for his new single, “Whiskey and Rain,” last week, dropping a “prequel” to begin building anticipation for his forthcoming clip. As the song plays, the video takes fans through footage of an empty house, with a half-full bottle of whiskey sitting on a coffee table, as a storm brews outside.



Honey County have shared two singles, “Ghost Town” and “Cry Wolf,” as a pair of “Double A-Sided”-style releases.



Duo Lakeview dropped their latest track, “In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)” last week. Keep an eye out for the song’s music video on Monday.

By Carena Liptak

