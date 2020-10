Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Rising country star Tiera has released her new single, “Found It in You.” This summer, she became the first songwriter signed to the publishing arm of Nashville’s female-centered music brand Songs & Daughters, helmed by hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon.

New country artist Robyn Ottolini has released her debut single, “F-150.” She was recently signed to Warner Music Nashville after the song gained popularity on social media.

By Cillea Houghton

