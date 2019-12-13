Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBlake Shelton promotes his new collection, Fully Loaded: God's Country, Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated hour airs in your area.

The 28th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival will take place March 24-28 in Nashville. Look for the lineup to be revealed February 25.

Wade Hayes' new album, Who Saved Who, is out today. It features the title song he wrote about his dog Jack, who was by his side through two bouts of cancer.

If you missed Jason Aldean on "Don't You Wanna Stay" duet partner Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show on Thursday, you can check out his segment on YouTube.

