Nashville notes

Tanya Tucker will perform during the third hour of the Today show this morning in celebration of the release of her new album, Live from The Troubadour.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Seaforth‘s collaboration, “Anything She Says,” has been certified gold. This marks Seaforth’s first gold single. Mitchell surprised them with plaques during a recent songwriting session.

Duo Lakeview have released the video for their current single, “In Case You Forgot (My Hometown).”

Exile has released an original Christmas song, “Kid at Heart,” co-written by band member JP Pennington and John Bizzack.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.