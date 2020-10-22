Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Craig Morgan and Laine Hardy are among the artists on deck to give virtual performances at New York City’s upcoming Veteran’s Day Commemoration on November 11. The 101-year-old event will be mostly virtual this year, with a symbolic live presence on the city’s Fifth Avenue.

Less than a year after putting out their last album, The Cadillac Three surprised fans by announcing a new project, Tabasco & Sweet Tea. It’ll be out on Friday.



Drew Parker’s new eight-song While You’re Gone EP arrived this week. The title track was co-written by fellow rising artist, Jameson Rodgers.

By Carena Liptak

