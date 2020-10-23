Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Supergroup trio Texas Hill this week shared the rustic, stripped-down video for their song “Love Me When I’m Leaving.” The band is made up of Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James.



Filmore is a married man. The “Slower” singer wed his fiancée, Paige Korte, in a small South Carolina ceremony, according to People.



Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will once again host Haunted History tours this Halloween season, to take guests behind the scenes of the venue’s spooky and unexplained historical events. For ticketing details and information about COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the Ryman’s website.

