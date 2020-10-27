Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Luke Combs is teaming up once again with Crocs. The star’s new limited-edition shoe, complete with a black “Skully” graphic and fuzz lining to match, will be available beginning November 10 at 12PM ET on the Crocs website.



Miranda Lambert makes a mega-watt cameo on “Polyester,” the new song from Nashville hitmaking songwriter Luke Dick. Luke and Miranda have a long track record of writing songs together, but they typically show up on her albums.



Just after his debut single, “Some Girls,” hit number-one on the country charts, Jameson Rogers made an appearance on the Country Outdoors podcast.

