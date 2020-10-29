Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Sam Hunt dropped by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform his new single, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s.”

Riley Green, Matt Stell and Laine Hardy are among the acts who’ll take the stage at a special concert event called Friendsgiving: Live at the Ryman, taking place November 18 at 7:30PM CT. Limited in-person tickets for the socially distanced show are available; you can also watch it via Dreamstage.



Tenille Townes announced her Giving Tuesday concert this week, which is set to take place at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on December 1. Tenille celebrated her announcement with the release of a powerful lyric video for her song, “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking).”

By Carena Liptak

