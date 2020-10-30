Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Miranda Lambert and Vince Gill are among the featured acts on Collin Raye‘s upcoming album SCARS, his first album in over a decade. Miranda appears on the title track, while Vince performs on “Rodeo Girl.” The album will be released on November 20.

Payton Smith has released a stripped down, live acoustic version of his debut single “Like I Knew You Would.”

Up-and-coming country star Alex Stern steps back in time for the Western-themed video for her current single “John Wayne.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.