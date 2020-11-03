Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Tracy Lawrence will host his 15th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on November 24 in benefit of the Nashville Rescue Mission. Tracy and a lineup of to-be-announced special guests will deliver a virtual performance from the Wildhorse Saloon after the turkey frying kickoff in the parking lot of Nashville Rescue Mission.

Clint Black will perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 2, marking his first show at the venue since 1999.

Terry McBride is celebrating the release of his first full-length solo album, Rebels & Angels, with a special songwriters round at the Bluebird Cafe on November 19. He’ll be joined by collaborators Luke Laird, Brice Long and Marv Green. Donations made during the show will benefit the Bluebird. The show streams at 8 p.m. ET on the Bluebird YouTube and Facebook pages.

Bobbie Gentry, Brett James, Steve Earle, Kent Blazy and Spooner Oldham will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021. The ceremony in scheduled to take place in Nashville on November 1.

