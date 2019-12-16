Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockWatch for Brett Eldredge Monday on the Today show, which starts at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Vivian Gilley, wife of country legend Mickey Gilley, passed away Friday at the age of 80 after suffering from Alzheimer's.

You can stream or download the new Christmas tune now from Nashville's Charles Esten, titled "On the Road to Bethlehem." It was co-written by his Nashville co-star, Mark Collie.

"The Git Up" hitmaker Blanco Brown has teamed up with the band Parmalee on the new track, "Just the Way."

Newcomer Adam Doleac has just released "Neon Fools," ahead of his debut single, "Famous," which you should start hearing in January.

