Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jon Langston and his girlfriend Sonia have welcomed their first child, daughter Magnolia Mae. He announced in October that they were expecting.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of his Every Damn Monday series, Charlie Worsham is hosting Every Damn Five Years live from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on November 8. Devin Dawson, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine will perform during the event, which will also be livestreamed.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.