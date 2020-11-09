Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Cassadee Pope is planning a special, Thanksgiving-themed virtual meet-and-greet event for November 19 at 7:30 PM CT. Tickets are available now, and fans are encouraged to come to the event prepared with the top three things they’re thankful for this year.



In case you missed it, Brantley Gilbert and Justin Moore recently stopped by the Grand Ole Opry for the venue’s Veteran’s Day celebration on Saturday.



Jerrod Niemann’s offering a two-pack of holiday cheer this year, with the just-released Christmas originals “White Christmas in the Sand” and “There’s No Need for Mistletoe.”



Danielle Bradbery is putting her spin on the beloved Christmas classic, “O Holy Night.” The new song dropped on Friday.







By Carena Liptak

