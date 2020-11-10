Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Ashley Gorley was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 ASCP Awards. Ashley has written 51 number-one hits, marking the most times any songwriter in any genre has topped the Billboard charts.

Ross Copperman was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 BMI Awards. Some of the year’s hit songs written by Ross include Luke Bryan‘s “What She Wants Tonight” and Dierks Bentley‘s “Living.” Additionally, Morgan Wallen‘s “Whiskey Glasses” was named Song of the Year.

Jimmie Allen has teamed up with Louis York, the Grammy-nominated songwriting and producing duo of Claude Kelley and Chuck Harmony, for the video for their collaboration, “Teach Me a Song.” The track is featured on Louis York’s 2019 album American Griots.

By Cillea Houghton

