Nashville notes

The Highwomen‘s Amanda Shires has released the video for her song “The Problem,” featuring husband Jason Isbell.

Lucas Hoge is hosting a free virtual Veterans Day concert. Lucas and special guests Chuck Wicks, The Swon Brothers and Meghan Patrick will perform for a group of Army veterans at an airport hangar outside of Nashville. The concert streams live on Lucas’ Facebook page today at 11 a.m. ET.

Tucker Beathard has launched a weekly digital series titled King Storytellers Sessions, providing fans with an inside look at the creation process behind his latest album, King.

