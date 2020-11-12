Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dolly Parton is partnering with Cracker Barrel for a special appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. You can enter for a chance to win her VIP Watch Party Package, which includes a limited-edition autographed rocking chair, a copy of Dolly’s Christmas album and more.



In case you missed it, Chris Janson gave a special online concert for Veteran’s Day Wednesday night with the United States Air Force Band.



Sturgill Simpson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to discuss, among other things, his friendship with the late legend John Prine.





