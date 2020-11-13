Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Kelsea Ballerini is among the musical guests headed to Sesame Street for the iconic children’s show’s new season. The singer, along with other just-announced stars, will take part in “Street Stories” and other segments.

Travis Tritt will perform the national anthem for a team of four NASA astronauts as they launch their SpaceX Crew-1 Mission on Saturday at 7:49PM ET. All the pre-launch coverage, including Travis’ performance, will air live on NASA’s website.



Scooter Brown Band honors Waylon Jennings in a new pair of singles, an original called “Something Waylon Would Sing” and a cover of the legend’s enduring hit, “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.