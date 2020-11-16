Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Riley Green spotlights — what else? — his beloved pickup truck in the music video for his latest single, “If It Wasn’t for Trucks.”

Rapper Nelly has a long history of collaborating with acts like Florida Georgia Line, and now he’s gone country again with a remix of Brett Kissel’s “She Drives Me Crazy.”



Rising star Kassi Ashton has shared her rendition of “Hard Candy Christmas,” which Dolly Parton sang for the 1982 film version of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.





By Carena Liptak

