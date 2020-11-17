Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Country Radio Broadcasters have unveiled the nine nominees for the New Faces of Country Music Show at 2021’s Country Radio Seminar: Ashley McBryde, Ryan Hurd, Matt Stell, Travis Denning, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Parker McCollum and Tenille Arts. Voting is open from November 30 through December 4.

LeAnn Rimes is releasing an album called CHANT: The Human & The Holy on Friday. She’ll share two songs in advance: “Sing Love Into the World” arrives on November 18 and “My Heart” on November 19.

Clint Black will perform as part of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Songwriter Session series on November 24. The performance airs at 8 p.m. ET on the Hall of Fame’s website, Facebook and YouTube channel, followed by a Q&A with Clint on Instagram at 9 p.m. ET.

