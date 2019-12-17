Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockFlorida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Danielle Bradbery, and newcomers Payton Smith and Avenue Beat will play the industry-only 2020 Big Machine Label Group Luncheon on Friday, February 21 at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee currently sits at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which was originally released more than 58 years ago.

Charlie Daniels' 2020 Volunteer Jam will take place Tuesday, September 15 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday, with the artist lineup to be revealed in February.

If you missed Brett Eldredge doing "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Do You Hear What I Hear" Monday on the Today show, you can check out his performances online.

