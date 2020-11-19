Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Mickey Guyton will perform her song “Salt,” from her latest EP Bridges, on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. The show airs at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Avenue Beat has released a “Dumpster Fire” video for their hit song “F2020.” It went viral on Tik Tok earlier this year, garnering more than 16 million views.

Stephanie Quayle has shared the latest video in her From Horses to Horsepower series with Harley Davidson. The new video, dubbed “Untitled,” is named after Stephanie’s latest single.

By Cillea Houghton

