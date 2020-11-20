Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Bluegrass Hall of Famers Ricky Skaggs and Del McCoury are two of the artists on deck to help the Grand Ole Opry celebrate the 75th anniversary of bluegrass music during a special show on Saturday, December 5. Tickets are available now.



Jon Langston continues the tale that he established two weeks ago with his “Drinks” music video, dropping a second installment of the visual storyline this week in the music video for “Happy Ever After.”

Cassadee Pope is planning a Christmas-themed virtual meet-and-greet with fans, and she’ll select five participants at random to receive a cookie tray and hand-written family cookie recipe. The event will take place December 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT; tickets go on sale on Monday, November 23.



The LANCO bandmates are seeing baby double, as not one but two of the musicians are expecting. Bassist Chandler Baldwin and drummer Tripp Howell are both planning to welcome their first children next May, People confirms.

