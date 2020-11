Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dierks Bentley is performing his new single, “Gone,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

Home Free has released the video for “Cold Hard Cash” featured on their Christmas album, Warmest Winter.

Shy Carter has released his version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The songwriter-turned-artist has penned hits including Kane Brown‘s “Heaven” and “Good As You” and Keith Urban‘s “Never Comin’ Down.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.