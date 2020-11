Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Priscilla Block has unveiled the video for her viral hit, “Just About Over You.” Priscilla released the song independently through social media earlier this year and is now signed to UMG Nashville.

Niko Moon recently paid a virtual visit to Notes For Notes, aiding students in a virtual songwriting and production session. Niko shared demos of unreleased songs while the students shared their own original demos with the singer.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.