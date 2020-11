Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lee Brice has signed on for next year’s LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The golf event will take place in Orlando in January; other famous participants include ABC’s The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins, Larry the Cable Guy and more.



RaeLynn dropped a pair of Christmas tunes last week. Those are the singer’s rendition of “Silent Night” along with a quirky and slightly NSFW original, “Jingle Bell Drunk.”







By Carena Liptak

