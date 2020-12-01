Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Husband and wife duo of Holly and Stewart Halcomb, known as The Springs, have released an original holiday song, “Falling for You.” Both are from Alabama and met during a performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Up-and-coming singer Bryan Lanning has teamed up with actress Jen Lilley for a 2020-themed rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” with the lyrics updated to reflect pandemic times with references to mask-wearing and social distancing.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.