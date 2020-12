Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Sheryl Crow and Margo Price have joined the lineup for the inaugural Moon Crush next year. The music experience takes place in Miramar Beach, Florida from April 26-May 1 and also features performances by Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Grace Potter, The War and Treaty and more.

James Robert Webb has released the video for “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen,” the fifth single off his self-titled album.

By Cillea Houghton

