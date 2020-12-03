Nashville notes

Adam Hambrick will perform his song “Between Me and the End of the World” on The Bachelorette on December 8, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Adam wrote the song as a tribute to his wife Merritt Hambrick, a physician’s assistant working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Rich has unveiled a live performance video for his song “Real Love.” It’s featured on his debut album, Two Thousand Miles.

Up-and-coming country artist Alyssa Micaela has shared her debut holiday single, “Cowboy for Christmas.”

By Cillea Houghton

