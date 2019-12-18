Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockSinger-songwriter Brent Cobb will embark on a winter tour in early 2020. He's announced both stripped-down acoustic dates as well as full-band performances, the latter of which will feature opening act Erin Rae.

Country and Southern rock mainstays the Marshall Tucker Band have announced the first round of dates for their Southern Rockin’ Roundup, a tour that kicks off on January 10. Additionally, the group will be featured on tonight’s episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather on AXS TV.

Gene Watson is also hitting the road in 2020. The country and gospel singer has unveiled a lengthy touring schedule, spanning from January through December. For tickets, visit his website.

Bobby Bare dropped a seasonally-appropriate new breakup ballad, “Snowflake in the Wind,” this week. It’s the legendary singer’s first release since 2017, though Blake Shelton did serve up a raucous cover of Bare’s “Tequila Sheila” last year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.